Madhavan to act in Hindi movie directed by Mani Ratnam associate

Madhavan is all set to play the lead in a Hindi venture, titled Dahi Cheeni. The Vikram Vedha actor will be paired opposite music mogul Gulshan Kumar’s daughter, Khusali Kumar, who is making her Bollywood debut with this film.

Produced by T-Series, the film is directed by debutant Ashwin Neal Mani.

Dahi Cheeni is scheduled to go on the floors in August this year. Ashwin Neal Mani is a former associate of Mani Ratnam and had worked as a trainee assistant on Baz Luhrmann’s Australia (2008), starring Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman.

Madhavan’s last full-fledged Hindi release was Saala Khadoos (Irudhi Suttru in Tamil). He also appeared in the first season of Breathe, on Amazon Prime, and the Telugu film Savyasachi.