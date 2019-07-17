Music director Anirudh takes time to sing for Prabhas in ‘Saaho’

In spite of his busy schedule, music director Anirudh takes time to sing for composers, too. Now, he has crooned for Prabhas in the mega venture Saaho.

He, along with Hindi singer Dhvani Bhanushali, recorded Kadhal Psycho, a peppy love track. It is composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Saaho is produced by Vamsi-Pramod for UV Creations. Written and directed by Sujeeth, the film has Shraddha Kapoor opposite Prabhas.

Jackie Shroff, Neil Nithin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Lal, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Prakash Belavadi, Evelyn Sharma, Supreeth, Lal, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar and Tinu Anand are also in the cast.

Saaho has action sequences choreographed by Kenny Bates, Peng Zhang, Dhilip Subbarayan, Stunt Silva, Stefan, Bob Brown and Ram-Lakshman. Madhie has cranked the camera while Sabu Cyril handles production design.

Sreekar Prasad takes care of editing and visual effects are by R C Kamala Kannan. The film will have a worldwide release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam 15 August.