Pondy CM, Congress leaders protest against hydrocarbon projects

Puducherry: Opposing the proposed hydrocarbon projects in Puducherry and Tamailnadu, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy along with party leaders and alliance partners protested yesterday.

The ruling left party formed a 2-km-long human chain and raised slogans against the project. They claimed there would be serious threat to the environment because of the hydrocarbon projects.

The left party led agitators said that farmers would particularly be affected. It is to be noted that recently in Thanjavur district of Tamilnadu, hundreds of farmers and political parties protested against the proposed hydrocarbon and GAIL projects, and urged the government to declare Cauvery delta a protected agriculture zone immediately.