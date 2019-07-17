Pondy doctors go on flash strike over alleged attack on colleagues

Posted on by NT Bureau

Puducherry: Seeking protection and arrest of people who allegedly assaulted their colleagues of a government hospital, doctors of primary health centres and government institutions went on a 2-hour-long strike yesterday.

A group of people had allegedly attacked and damaged the property of a government hospital as there was a delay in arranging a hearse to take a relative’s body. The deceased had committed suicide and was brought dead to the hospital. There was a reported delay in the arrival of the hearse, and relatives used abusive language against the doctors and assaulted the staff.

Following this, a police complaint was lodged. The doctors who resorted to flash strike at the government headquarters hospital wanted implementation of steps to provide security to the doctors in health institutions.

