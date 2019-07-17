Skoda Auto India unveils limited edition of its Rapid sedan ‘Rider’

Chennai: Skoda Auto India has unveiled a limited edition of its Rapid sedan, at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 6.99 lakh.

Named the Rider, the limited edition model has black design elements, dual-tone ebony sand interior, with premium ivory slate upholstery, has features like dual airbags and anti-lock braking system as standard across its product portfolio.

The car also has more features such as rear parking sensors, anti-glare interior rear view mirror, rear windscreen defogger with timer, height adjustable three-point seatbelts at the front, rough road package, and engine immobiliser with floating code system. It will come with a 1.6 litre petrol engine.