Three class 10 girls go missing from Erode

Erode: Three 15-year-old girl students are reported missing from Monday, and the police is conducting a search for them.

The class X girls, identified as Shanmugapriya, Padmapriya and Saranya, hail from suburban Erode. They had reportedly gone to school on Monday and did not return home, said a media report. A police complaint was lodged after their parents failed to find them on Monday.

Following the complaint, the police began looking into CCTV footage at Erode Municipal Corporation central bus stand and railway station and other areas.

Further investigation is on to find whether the girls had left Erode by train or bus, or had been kidnapped.