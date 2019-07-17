TNCA T20 League: Red Rangers defeat Yellow Challengers by 19 runs

Chennai: M Yohanya (6/7) delivered a scintillating spell as Red Rangers defeated Yellow Challengers by 19 runs in a rain-curtailed Freyer Trophy – TNCA Women’s T20 League match at the Gandhi Nagar Cricket &amp;amp; Sports Club Ground here on Tuesday.

Chennai: Batting first, N Niranjana (61) powered Rangers to 83 in 15 overs. Yohanya then wreaked havoc as her match-winning six-wicket haul included a hat-trick.

Her stunning effort helped Rangers bowl out Challengers for a paltry 64 in 14 overs. In another encounter, White Warriors got the better of Blue Avengers.

Scores: Blue Avengers 45 for 5 in 10 overs lost to White Warriors 48 for 3 in 8 overs;