‘Vada Chennai’ sequel is very much on: Dhanush

Chennai: There were rumours that sequel to Dhanush’s Vada Chennai has been shelved. A section of media said that since is busy with handfull of films, Vada Chennai 2 may not begin.

Dhanush has a film with Durai Senthil Kumar of Kodi fame, Karthik Subbaraj, a film with Maari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame.

Apart from these he also has films with Ramkumar, who helmed Raatchasan and with his brother Selvaraghavan in the pipeline.

He also will be seen in a Hindi film that will be directed Aanand L Rai.

However, Dhanush put an end to rumours and said that the project is on.

He wrote in his social media page, “Don’t know what caused this confusion among my fans. Vada Chennai 2 is very much on, unless you see any official confirmation from my Twitter handle please do not believe rumors regarding any project of mine. Thank you. Love you.” (sic)

Dhanush is currently busy with the shoot of Asuran which is being directed by Vetrimaran that also marks their fourth collaboration after Polladhavan, Aadukalam and Vada Chennai.