Vijay Antony begins his next

Chennai: After Kolaigaran, actor-music director Vijay Antony began his next venture in Chennai. It will be directed by Ananda Krishnan and produced by Chendur Film International T D Raja.

The production house had earlier bankrolled Prashanth’s Jambavan, Arjun starrer Vallakottai and Sasikumar’s Raja Vamsam.

It is a political thriller. Uru fame Johan is composing the music and N S Udayakumar will handle cinematography. The film is co-produced by Raja Sanjay along with T D Raja. Remember Raja Krishnan shot to fame with Metro before.