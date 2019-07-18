Chandrayaan-2 launch 22 July: ISRO

Chennai: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today announced that the deferred second lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2, will now take place on 22 July.

ISRO in a statement said the GSLV-Mk-III, carrying the 3,850 kg Chandrayan-2 would lift off from Second Launch Pad at 14.43 hrs on July 22 from SHAR Range, Sriharikota.

It said, “Chandrayaan-2 launch scheduled on July 15 at 0251 hrs was called off due to a technical snag noticed at around one hour before launch.”

“An expert committee was constituted to analyze the issue and suggest remedial action. The expert committee identified the root cause of the technical snag and all corrective actions are implemented. Thereafter, the system performance is normal,” it added.

It may be recalled that after the 20-hour countdown was stopped at T-minus 56.24 seconds, ISRO, in a statement said “a technical snag was observed in the launch vehicle system at one hour before the launch. As a measure of abundant precaution Chandrayaan-2 launch has been called off and the revised launch date will be announced later.”