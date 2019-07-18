Double delight for Kajal Agarwal; ‘Ranarangam’ & ‘Comali’ to release 15 Aug

Chennai: Kajal Agarwal was last seen in Kollywood in Mersal. She played Vijay’s heroine in the movie, which had a good run at the box office. In Tollywood, the actress is currently gearing up for the release of ‘Ranarangam’, directed by Sudheer Varma.

It also stars Sharwanand and Kalyani Priyadarshan in crucial roles. It will be out 15 August. Meanwhile in Kollywood, Kajal Agarwal starrer ‘Comali’ will be releasing on the same day.

Kajal Aggarwal’s line-up also includes the Tamil remake of Hindi-superhit Queen and has signed up for director Shankar’s multi-starrer Indian 2, which stars Kamal Haasan in the lead.