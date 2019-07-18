Goair hires ex-Airbus executive as COO

Chennai: The Wadia group-run low-cost airline Goair, which has been headless since February, has hired industry veteran Miranda Mills, a former executive of Airbus and Rolls Royce, as its chief operating officer.

Mills will be heading the operations of the airline that is reportedly planning an initial share sale this year, and will report to managing director and chief executive Jeh Wadia, the airline told PTI confirming the appointment. She will take charge from August.

The airline has been headless since February when the then chief executive officer Cornellis Vriewijk resigned citing ‘family’ reasons after being at the helm for just about nine months.

That apart, the airline has seen many as 15 senior management personnel, including chief operating officer and chief commercial officer, leaving the airline since last July, due to various reasons.

Since last July, chief operating officer Jyri Strandman due to differences with the management before three months of joining, chief commercial officer Manish Ranega too left the within two months. That apart four vice-presidents and scores of heads/general managers left the airline since then.