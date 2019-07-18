Jai Simha bowls Districts to victory

Chennai: J Jai Simha (5/36) bagged a five-wicket haul as Combined Districts defeated City in the TNCA Under-14 three-day encounter in Coimbatore.

Combined Districts came up trumps courtesy its first innings lead. In reply to Combined Districts’ total of 377 for nine declared, City could only manage 238. Jai Simha cleaned up half of City’s batsmen, conceding only 36 runs during his match-winning spell.

Brief scores: Combined Districts (1st innings) 377 for 9 decl. in 159 overs (S Sanjay Aravind 32, B Sachin 36, Hari K Pandya 66, P Khush Bardia 72, R Sree Sivaji 38, T Surya Prasad 32*); City (1st innings) 238 in 106.3 overs (K Sai Kishore 53, C Andre Siddarth 62, Akshay Parameswaran 33, J Jai Simha 5/36).