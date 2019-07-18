Jayanth hits ton

C hennai: S Jayanth (109) hit a ton on day two to guide Combined Districts to 407 against City in TNCA Under-16 three-day match in Salem.

Continuing on its overnight score of 247 for five, Combined Districts added 160 runs for the loss of five wickets. Jayanth, who remained unbeaten at 64 at stumps on the first day, made a century. His innings included 17 boundaries. At close of play on Wednesday, City was 94 for three.

Brief scores: Combined Districts (1st innings) 407 in 149 overs (K Sibiyenthal 135, S Jayanth 109, SJ Arun Kumar 67, M Anush 3/37, P Vignesh 3/86); City (1st innings) 94 for 3 in 31 overs (SR Athish 40).