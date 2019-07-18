Madras HC suspends Vaiko Sentence

The Madras High Court Thursday suspended the one-year sentence handed to MDMK general secretary, Vaiko, in a sedition case.

A case was filed against him for condemning the Indian government and talking in support of LTTE during the launch of his book , in 2009.

After the trial, a special court sentenced Vaiko to one-year imprisonment and levied a fine of Rs 10,000 on 5 July 2019.

He went on appeal against the sentence given by the special court. The Madras HC ordered the Inspector of Thousand Lights police station to give his reply to Vaiko’s plea. The plea was heard today at 2.15 pm. The Judge told Vaiko to think thrice before speaking and not to repeat the mistake. The sentence given by the trial court has been suspended until the next date of hearing, which is tomorrow.