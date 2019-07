Chennai: Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj will begin his next starring Dhanush in the lead soon. Buzz is that Malayalam actress Aishwarya Lekshmi has been roped in to play the female lead. Anirudh is expected to compose music for the film.

She is now shooting for Vishal’s film with director Sundar C. Tamannaah plays the other female lead in this yet-untitled Vishal film.