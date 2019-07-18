Rajkiran to share screen with Mammootty in ‘Shylock’

Chennai: Mammootty’s next Malayalam flick Shylock will feature actor Rajkiran in a pivotal role. Directed by Ajay Vasudev, the film will be released in both Tamil and Malayalam.

Interestingly, actress Meena who shared screen with Rajkiran in En Raasavin Manasula, will be teaming up with him again after almost 28 years.

Sources say that the film will go on floors in August and major portions of it will be shot in Ernakulam.

“It will be a family drama, which completely revolves around these three lead characters,” the source says. Gopi Sundar will be scoring the music for the film while Ranadive will be handling the cinematography.