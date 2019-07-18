Three persons die while waiting for Athi Varadar darshan

Chennai: Reports reaching the city say that three devotees, one of them a woman, suffocated to death while waiting in the long queue to have darshan of Athi Varadar at Kanchipuram.

Television reports say that there was a huge crowd since morning and people were waiting for over four hours under the hot sun for darshan.

Shocked at the news, locals say that the district administration should have planned things in a better way.

Since the darshan of Athi Varadar began 1 July, so far, over 20 lakh people have offered prayers.

Further details are awaited.