TN CM announces formation of Tenkasi, Chengalpet districts

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today announced that two new districts- Tenkasi and Chengalpet- will be formed by bifurcating Tirunelveli and Kancheepuram districts, respectively.

With this, the number of districts in the State has gone up to 35. It may be noted that Kallakurichi was recently announced as a new district.

Making the announcements under Rule 110 in the Assembly today, he said special officers will be appointed soon for the newly formed districts. He further said a new project called as the Chief Minister Special Grievance Redressal Scheme will be implemented in August, September.

“Under this, an official team will visit every ward and villages on a particular day before the end of August. They will collect petitions from the locality. These petitions will be uploaded in the system and will be sent to the department concerned in one week’s time and a solution will be arrived at a within a month. After getting the solutions, functions will be held at zonal levels in September during which Ministers will participate. They will announced several welfare schemes and also will find solutions for various problems. This will be a special important project of this government,” he said.

He also announced that Rs 50 crore will be allotted for infrastructure development of Villupuram district which is celebrating its centenary year.

In his speech, thanking Chief Minister for his announcements under the Rule 110, Minister R B Udhayakumar said the request of making Kumbakonam a separate district is also under consideration and it might also happen soon.

Earlier during the zero hour several legislators called the attention of the government on various issues.

Replying to one such issues on the deaths on manual scavenging in the State, Minister S P Velumani said several machines have been procured and are in use to abolish manual scavenging in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said the families of Kakkan and Nallakannu will be allotted houses of their choice without any rent. He was replying to a special attention calling motion brought up by IUML MLA Thamimun Ansari.