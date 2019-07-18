Vishnu Vishal to act in ‘Jersey’ remake?

Chennai: Jersey, a cricket-based Telugu film starring Nani, released a few weeks ago to huge reception. It was a blockbuster in Andhra Pradesh.

Now works are on to redo the movie in Tamil starring Vishnu Vishal in the lead. Sources say that Nelson Venkatesan of Monster fame is likely to direct the movie. Jersey had music by Anirudh.

The movie was about how a cricketer who opted out of the game at the peak of his career, returns back to the form, to bring a smile on the face of his little son. Sathyaraj played Nani’s mentor in the Telugu version and Shraddha Srinath played the actor’s wife.