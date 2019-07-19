16 die in Mumbai rail mishaps

Thane: At least 16 people, including a woman, died Thursday in separate mishaps on Mumbai’s suburban railway network, the Railway Police said today.

This was the highest single day fatalities recorded on the suburban rail network, often called Mumbai’s lifeline, in recent times, they said.

Thirteen other commuters were injured in these mishaps, the Railway Police said in a release. Of the 16 deaths, seven were reported from railway stations in Thane district which is part of the Mumbai metropolitan region. The Thane railway station reported three deaths followed by Dombivili and Kalyan (two each), the release said.