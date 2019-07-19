Chennai teen wins gold in national karate championship

Chennai: V Tharun, a 15-year-old youngster from the city, has bagged gold medals in national-level kumite and kata championships held in New Delhi recently.

The championship was held from 12 to 14 July and it was organised by School Games and Activity Development Foundation and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, which is recognised by International Olympic Committee and also Partners of German sports University and International Paralympic Committee.

Tharun, studying in class 10 at Alpha CBSE School, Nandanam, Chennai, has bagged plenty of medals and awards for his exceptional talent in karate. He hails from a humble potter’s family but dreams big.

He was trained by Kyoshi Rajkumar, the chief examiner and technical director of Kenshukai Isshinryu Karate. Tharun is now a member of the World Karate Federation and Sport Accord and International World Games Association.

Speaking after the win, Tharun said, “I’m passionate about karate and boxing. I have had keen interest in sports since my childhood. I have also received many prizes in carrom, kho-kho, obstacle race, football and shot put besides good marks in studies.”

He credited the support given by his parents for his success and said he would like to do well in the upcoming world tournaments. “My dream is to get selected in the Asian Games and Olympics.”

For further information contact Tharun at 94883 86526.