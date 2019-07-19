DMK treasurer Durai Murugan alleges attempt to murder his son

Chennai: DMK treasurer Durai Murugan said there was an attempt to kill his son Kathir Anand, who is also the DMK’s candidate for the Vellore Lok Sabha election.

During a meeting in Vellore constituency to introduce the candidate, a teary-eyed Durai Murugan said, “I know who kept the money in my house and sent the I-T officials to conduct the raid. I know who bought new mobile for the servant in my house. I also know who devised a plan to murder my son using a lorry. I know who that betrayer is, but I will not reveal the name,” he said.

He further said though the official who ordered the I-T raid in his house has retired, he has been appointed as election observer by the Election Commission of India.

“I am a man of my words and I have done a lot for the constituency. My son will also follow in my footsteps,” he promised.