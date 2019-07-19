Editorial: Troubled times

Chennai: The Lok Sabha elections are over and the BJP is back with a bang. Interestingly, the drama around elections is far from over. The Nationalist Congress Party, the Trinamool Congress and Communist Party of India now face the prospect of losing their national party status following their performance in the elections.

The Election Commission has issued a show-cause notice, asking them to explain why their national party status should not be revoked. They have been asked to respond to the notice by 5 August.

If the super show by the BJP was the talking point for weeks after polls, time has come to ponder over the debacle few parties faced. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the NCP had won six seats. This time it won five. It also did not do well in the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Similarly, the TMC won 34 seats in the 2014 LS polls and managed 22 this time. The CPI won two in this election and one in 2014. But its performance in West Bengal and other States in the Assembly polls was dismal.

In Tamilnadu, regional parties like the PMK, Vijayakanth’s DMDK also put up a dismal show. With local body polls around the corner and Assembly elections due in two years, a lot has to be done by them. They stitched a strong coalition with the AIADMK and BJP, but failed to win a single seat and even lost their deposit. The coming days will be crucial for these parties.