‘Nishabdam’ starring Madhavan & Anushka progressing fast

Chennai: Anushka Shetty and Madhavan starrer Nishabdam is fast progressing. Nishabdam is a thriller and is bilingual being made in Tamil and Telugu. Madhavan will be seen in an important role in this film.

Earlier Madhavan and Anushka have starred in the film Rendu. Hemant Madhukar is the director. Nishabdam also stars Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju, Srinivasa Avasarala and Anjali.

It is said that silent’s story and is set in Seattle. Shalini Pandey and Hollywood actor Michael Madsen in important roles. Buzz is that Anjali plays a cop who investigates a murder.