Power shutdown in Chennai 20 July

Chennai: TANGEDCO has announced that electricity supply will be suspended in few places in city, Saturday, from 9 am to 4 pm for maintenance work.

According to a press release, the power supply will be resumed even before 4 pm if the works are completed. The power supply will be halted in the following areas.

Rajakilpakkam: Maruthi Nagar, Ayyappa Nagar, Venugopal Samy Nagar, Bagayam Nagar, Manavalan Nagar, Sakthi Nagar, VGP Pon Nagar, Sundar Avenue, Senthil Avenue, Navaneethan Nagar and Gomathi Nagar Part.

Valluvarkottam: Cathetral Garden Road, G N Chetty Road, G K Puram, Vidyodaya 1st & 2nd Cross Streets, Giri Road, New Giri Road, Habibulla Road, Thirumoorthy Nagar-1st, 2nd , 3rd , 4th , 5th & 6th Streets, Vaithiayanathan Street, Veerabatran Street, Pudukulla Street, Josiyar Street, Nageswara Road, Mahalingapuram Entire, Mahalingapuram Main Puspha Nagar, Nungambakkam Lake Area, Valluvarkottam High Road, Tank Bund Road, Kamarajapuram, Kakkan Colony, Kamdar Nagar, Thirumallai Pilai Road, Kuppusamy Street, Habibulla Road, Sivasailam Street, Solaiappan Street, Periyar Road, Dharmapuram (I & XII) Street, Sarathambal Street, Thangavel Street, Krishnabai Street, Bagirahinambal Street, Part of Thirumoorthy Street, Bharathi Nagar (1st and 4th ) Streets, Part 6 North Usman Road, Ramakandhapuram, Mambalam Road, Thilak Street, Ramakrishna puram, Sarangapani Street, Arulambal Street, Part of GN Chetty Road, North Boag Road Main (1st, 2nd, 3rd) Streets, Part of VRC Road, Police Quarters Sundar Rao Street, Xaviour Street, Egalai (1st, 2nd & 3rd) Streets, Part of Anna Salai & Congress Building, Kodambakkam High Road, Porrur Somasundram Street, Padmanaban Street and Kanniah Street.

Ambattur Industrial Estate: Ambattur Industrial Estate South Phase I & IIInd Main Road, Mugappair Indl. Estate, Vellala Street, Southern Avenue Road & II Main Road, Reddy Street, South Reddy Street, Kavarai Street, Munusamy Street, SSOA Complex, Kalyani Street and Natesan Street.

Villivakkam: Devar Street, Balasubramaniyan Street, Red hills Road 1st to 5th Streets, Barathi Nagar 2nd Street, North High Court Colony, Mounasamy Madam, Station Road, Gandhi Street, Permal Koil North & South Mada Street, Mettu Street, Ramamaindhram Street, Thanthai Periyar Nagar, Muthamman Koil Street & Nagar, Vallala Street, NMK Street, United India Nagar, K K Nagar, K H Road, Tagore Nagar, P E Koil, East, West & North Mada Street, Periyar Salai, North Thirumalai Nagar, Seeyalam Street, Moorthy Nagar, T.V Amman Koil Street, Thanthoni Amman Koil Street, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Chennai Battai Road, Officers Colony, Thirumalai Raja Street, New Street, Chelliamman Koil Street, Portioues Road, Pachikal Veera Samy Street and Nageshwara Gurusamy Street.

Pallavaram and Keelkatalai: Indhra Gandhi Nagar, Mariamman Koil Street, Masoodhi Street, Nehru Nagar, Meenakshi Nagar, Secretariat Colony, Mugli Eri (Partialy), Bazaar Street, Vaidhiyalinham Road, RKV Avenue, Thiruvallur Nagar, Arul Murugan Nagar, Thirumurugam Nagar, Pillayar Koil Street, Kambar Street, Manikam Nagar, Brahmin Street, Thiruchendur Nagar, ARG Nagar, Pallava Garden, Perumal Nagar, Highway Nagar, 200 Feet Radial Road (near by Vels university signal to Arul Murugan Towers) M K Nagar, Swamymalai Nagar and Thiruttanai Nagar.

Madhavaram: CMDA Trunk Terminal, Thattankulam Road, SE Koil Street, Anna Street, Rajaji Street, Seethapathy Nagar, Srinivasa Nagar, Part of MRH Road, GNT Road, Part of 200 Ft Road, V S Mani Nagar, Ponniamman Medu, Prakash Nagar, Magestic Colony, Nethaji Street, PRH Road, VOC Street and Munusamy Nagar.

Kadaperi: Ranganathapuram Area, Zahir Ushan Street, Jeeva Street, Anna Street, GST Road (Valluvar Gurukulamto Siddha Hospital), Thomas Street, Ranga Street, RV Garden, MES Road, Jaya Street, Bound Street, Srinivasa Street , Kamatchi Colony, Jaya Nagar, V V Koil Street, Sanatorium, Sundaram Colony (Sanatorium), Kumaran Street, Amarar Jeveva Street, Sithivinayagar Koil Street and Station Road.

Pammal: Andal Nagar, VGN Layout, Sudharma Garden, Indira Nagar, Kolapakkam, Sivashankar Nagar, Kalliamman Nagar and Abdul Kalam Nagar.

Sholinganallur: Parameswaran Nagar.

ETL Area: Part of OMR, Thirumalai Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Ramappa Nagar Main Road, Jusdish Veerachamay Road, CBI Colony, Eri Karai Street and Vijay Shanthi Flats.

Perungudi: Bethal Nagar, Manikodi Srinivasa Nagar, Venkateswara Nagar, Senthil Nagar, Prabhu Nagar and Maruthi Nagar.

Hiranndhini: Rajiv Gandhi Salai and Sambalal Street.

Taramani: Nehru Nagar 2nd and 3rd Main Road, Nehru Nagar 3rd Link Stree and Thiruvenkadam Nagar.

Thoraipakkam: Alikandeswaran Nagar, TVH Apartments, Part of East OMR, KCG Road, Middle Street, Thendral Nagar, Kali Amman Koil Street, Pillaiyar Koil Street, Vivekandha Street, Part of OMR and Thiruvalluvar Street.