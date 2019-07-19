Priya Bhavani Shankar on a signing spree

Chennai: Actress Priya Bhavani Shankar has become Kollywood’s lucky mascot. All her three films so far (Meyadha Maan, Kadai Kutty Singam and Monster) have managed to do well in theatres.

She is now flooded with offers. The actress will be playing the female lead in the Ajay Gnanamuthu directorial that is all set to go on floors soon. It will feature Vikram in the lead role. It is also reported that the actress has signed Indian 2 in which she will share screen space with Kamal Haasan and will be seen throughout the film along with Siddharth.

Ajay Gnanamuthu-Vikram project will be shot across Europe and Ghana. The film will have its music by AR Rahman and dialogues by Vijayendra Prasad.

Priya also has Indru Netru Naalai 2 with Vishnu Vishal and Mafia with Arun Vijay helmed by Karthick Naren in shooting stages.