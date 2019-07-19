Release of Prabhas starrer ‘Saaho’ postponed?

Chennai: Prabhas starrer Saaho, which was supposed to hit screens 15 August has been postponed, say reports.

Sources say that delay in post-production works has forced the makers to defer the release. Produced by UV Creations, Prabhas of Baahubali fame plays the lead role in the film.

The movie boasts an ensemble of actors including Shraddha Kapoor, Arun Vijay, Mandira Bedi, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, and Lal.

Billed as a multilingual action thriller in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, one film old director Sujeeth Sarang is directing the film.

Madhie of Endrendrum Punnagai fame has cranked the camera for Saaho and Ghibran is composing the background score. Touted to be the second-biggest film of Prabhas after the Baahubali series, the film is said to have several CG portions so the post-production work is progressing in multiple cities.