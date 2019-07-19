Shooting begins for ‘Vaanam Kottatum’

Chennai: The much-awaited Vaanam Kottatum produced by Maniratnam’s Madras Talkies in association with Subaskaran’s Lyca Productions went on floors today.

Vaanam Kottatum is directed by Dhana. And Maniratnam has co-written the movie among with Dhana. Popular singer Sid Sriram, who has several hit songs under his belt, makes his debut as music composer. Lyrics are by Vivek. The movie stars Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Madonna Sebastian, Sarath Kumar, Radhikaa Sarathkumar, Amitash Pradhan and Shanthanu.

Preetha cranks the camera while Eka Lakhani handles costume. Kadhir is the art director while Sangathamizhan takes care of editing. Stunts are choreographed by Sam and make-up by Shanmugam. Viji Sathish handles choreography. The music label for Vaanam Kottatum is Sony. The shooting begins in Chennai. Plans are on for release in 2020.