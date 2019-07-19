TNCA Under-16: Centuries by Akash, Om Nitin guide City to victory

Chennai: Akash Dev Kumar (100) and K Om Nitin (103) struck centuries as City defeated Combined Districts in the TNCA Under-16 three-day match in Salem.

City emerged victorious, thanks to its superior showing with the bat in the first innings. Continuing on its overnight score of 94 for three, City got past Combined Districts’ total of 407.

It made 414 runs, courtesy tons from Akash and Om Nitin. While Akash’s knock included 18 boundaries, Om Nitin’s innings was laced with 16 fours.

Brief scores:

Combined Districts (1st innings) 407 in 149 overs (K Sibiyenthal 135, S Jayanth 109, S J Arun Kumar 67, M Anush 3/37, P Vignesh 3/86);

City (1st innings) 414 for 8 in 114 overs (S R Athish 40, PS Jaswanth 56, Akash Dev Kumar 100, K Om Nitin 103, K Wafar 3/102).