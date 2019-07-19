Vemal’s next is ‘Chozhanattan’

Chennai: After Kalavani 2, actor Vemal will play the lead in a movie titled Chozhanattan. The film will be directed by Pattukottai Ranjith Kanna. Natchatra Prakash, who cranked the camera for Maragadha Kaadu cranks the camera.

Maniamudhavan and Sabareesh will pen the lyrics. The movie will be produced by Parivallal for Harish Film Production. Search is on for the music composer and rest of the cast and crew.

Speaking about the success of Kalavani 2, Vemal, said, “I am thankful to those who helped during the crisis time and brought Kalavani 2 to screens. It is nine years since Kalavani and the lead character of the film Arikki is one of my favorites. Thanks to director Sargunam sir for giving me a masterpiece like Vaagai Sooda Vaa besides this film. I am ready for Kalavani 3 if we get a good story.”