Actor Suriya voices against Centre’s policy again

Chennai: Days after actor Suriya’s remarks against Draft National Education Policy (NEP) won him criticism from State Ministers and BJP leaders, the actor today reiterated that the Central government should hold discussions with all sections of people and take a final decision on the policy.

In a statement here, the Ayan and Singam actor, said, “Education should not become a place of gambling for rich. Suggesting entrance examinations for all courses in higher education is creating fear among many. Such an idea will not be a level-playing field. Students from rural areas will be mightily affected.”

On criticisms that he faced for his earlier remarks, Suriya said, “I understood the pain of students from villages who would be devoid of opportunity to take up higher education and hence made those statements.”

Taking part in a function recently, Suriya, said, “How is it fair to conduct a common entrance examination without providing equal education to everyone? This is a matter concerning the lives of 30 crore students. So, this can change only if parents and teachers take initiatives to ensure the right education for their children. Everyone should have their say on the draft and voice out their opinion.”