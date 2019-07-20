Aishwaryaa Dhanush joins yoga and wellness startup Sarva

Joining the league, director Aishwaryaa R Dhanush is the latest entrant to invest in the Indian yoga and wellness startup ‘Sarva’. With this, along with Malaika Arora, Aishwaryaa is all set to become a core part of the Diva Yoga team.

“Our modern lifestyle is a cesspool of illnesses and today, stress, anxiety, depression, sleeplessness and obesity are the real monsters we fight daily. I have been following Malaika and Sarvesh’s work on Sarva and Diva Yoga closely and it is amazing how our thought processes align perfectly on all things related to holistic wellness. The world needs to be reminded of the importance of mindfulness and holistic wellness and this is my way of contributing to that larger goal,” commented Aishwaryaa.

Sarva CEO and co-founder Sarvesh Shashi, said, “Aishwaryaa coming on-board is a testament of her faith in Sarva’s and Diva Yoga’s vision. I have always known Aishwaryaa to be a vociferous advocate of mental and physical wellness and I am proud to have her bolster Diva Yoga’s operations in the south. From an overall business perspective, the last few years have been great for Sarva. We have grown 12 times in terms of revenue in the last three years.”

The other celebrity investors include Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor among others.