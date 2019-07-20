BJP govt wants to deport Priyanka: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress today alleged that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh wants to ‘deport’ party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra so that she cannot meet the victims of the Sonbhadra clash.

The party also alleged that ‘jungle raj’ was prevalent in the State and the government had failed to take action against the guilty.

Priyanka Gandhi was on Friday detained and stopped from going to Sonbhadra where 10 people were gunned down this week, triggering a standoff with the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.

Refusing to furnish a personal bond, the Congress general secretary stayed put at a guesthouse in Mirzapur district where she was taken after she squatted on the road with her supporters, insisting that she be allowed to proceed and meet the victims’ families.