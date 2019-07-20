Deputy CM’s driver’s daughter kills self in Chennai

Chennai: A 17-year-old killed herself as she was suffering from a brain tumor. According to the police, the girl, Niveditha, a plus two student of a private school in T Nagar is the daughter of Baskar.

A government driver, Baskar has been working as driver for Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam for the past one year.

It is said Niveditha had been suffering from a tumour in her brain for the past six years. Police said she ended her life yesterday when she was alone at home. He body was sent to Royapettah Government Hospital for post mortem.