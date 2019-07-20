Editorial: End of the road?

After the loss in the semifinals of the ICC World Cup, there are voices in certain section that Mahendra Singh Dhoni should call it a day.

Sources close to the Jharkhand stumper say that he has no immediate plans to retire despite the intense speculation surrounding his future. The picture on Dhoni’s plans will be clearer once the squad is picked for the tour beginning 3 August BCCI officials are expected to speak to the two-time World Cup winning captain.

Former international cricketer Gambhir said, “It’s important to look into the future. And when Dhoni was the skipper, he invested in the future. I remember Dhoni saying in Australia that me, Sachin and Sehwag can’t play the CB series together as the grounds were big’. Dhoni has turned up for the country in 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20 Internationals. He has amassed 10,773 ODI runs at an average of over 50 while in Test cricket, Dhoni accumulated 4876 runs at 38.09.

Fans across the globe have made emotional appeals urging MS Dhoni not to retire. But many say that it’s time to groom the youngsters. Be it Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson or Ishan Kishan or any other wicketkeeper, whoever is believed to have the potential should be made the wicketkeeper.