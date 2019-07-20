‘Pachai Vilakku’ deals with road safety

Chennai: Pachai Vilakku is based on traffic policemen and road safety. It is directed by Dr Maran. A student of Film Institute, he plays the lead role.

Speaking about the venture, Maran, says, “It is being made after intense research on road safety. I have done two short films on the subject, which were received well. Though there are many films on cops, this one is totally different. The movie will hail traffic policemen and talks about the sacrifice they make which has not been told so far in cinema.”

Theesha plays the heroine. “It has a strong message, but I have not made it preachy. I have added all commercial elements to make it a family entertainer.”

Sri Mahesh, Tara, Manobala, Imman Annachi and Nandakumar are also in the cast. Kannada actress Roopika is also there.