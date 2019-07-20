Tamannaah to act in ‘Petromax’

Chennai: Actress Tamannaah will play the lead in a woman-centric horror comedy titled ‘Petromax’. It will be directed by Rohin Venkatesan of Adhe Kangal.

The title look of the film unveiled by Taapsee while the first look poster was launched by Kajal Aggarwal on Twitter. Produced by Eagle Eye Productions, the film stars Kaali, Munishkanth, and Yogi Babu. Ghibran scores music, Leon John Paul is the editor and Dani Raymond cranks the camera.

The film will be shot in one go and released in September. Touted to be the remake of Telugu hit Anando Brahma, Taapsee played Tamannaah’s role in the original Telugu version.