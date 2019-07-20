Tamilnadu CM gets kidnap threat

Chennai: The city police control room received a call from a man who claimed he was going to kidnap Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

According to sources, the control room immediately relayed the details of the call to higher officials. Following this, the Cyber Cell traced the caller as Rahmath Ullah, a resident of Thillai Nagar, Trichy.

The information was passed on to Trichy police who arrested him from his house. He confessed to police that he made the threatening call as he was under stress. An employee of a fast food hotel, he was sacked from his job. He was both agitated and stressed that he made the call to the control room, he claimed.