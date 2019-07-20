Thangar Bachan’s son set to make his debut as hero

Chennai: Cinematographer-filmmaker Thangar Bachan’s is introducing his son Vigith as hero. Thangar Bachan has penned city centric comedy entertainer for his son’s debut. The movie is set in Chennai.

Milano Nagaraj and Ashwini play the female lead. Top comedian Munishkanth essays a crucial and quirky role. Dance master turned hero, Dinesh, has also been roped in for a key character. Stunt Silva, Mansoor Ali Khan and Yogiram will play the negative roles.

Dharan Kumar will be the music composer. Former Chennai Mayor Saidai Duraisamy kickstarted the shoot.