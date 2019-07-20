TN CM makes multiple announcements under Rule 110

Chennai: The sun was shinning bright outside, but it was raining announcements under the Rule 110 in Tamilnadu Assembly today.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palansiwami made multiple announcements under the Rule on the last day of the current session of the Assembly.

He said that 1 November will be celebrated as Tamilnadu Day. Palaniswami also announced that a memorial for yesteryear superstar Thiyagaraja Bhagavathar will be built in Tiruchi at a cost of Rs 50 lakh.

“The family welfare fund of PDS workers will be increased from Rs two lakh to Rs three lakh. The allowance for differently-abled workers in Cooperative department will be increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500,” he said.

He also made the announcement of increasing the MLAs’ constituency development fund from Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 3 crore. Palaniswami said that Thirukkural will be translated to Assamese this year. He said the government is ready to take a policy decision about converting sewage into drinking water.

“The State government is working in tandem with the Central government for the interlinking of Godavari-Cauvery rivers. A team headed by district Collectors will be formed to enhance water management in each district. Awareness will be created among public about the importance of rainwater harvesting,” he said.

He added that a scheme called as ‘Nadanthai Vaazhi Cauvery’ will be started to preserve the river. “Similar schemes will also be implemented to preserve a few other rivers in the State,” he added. He further said the State government has filed a petition in the Supreme Court asking it to appoint a permanent head for the Cauvery Water Management Authority.

Meanwhile, speaking during the discussion on demands for grants, Leader of Opposition, M K Stalin asked about the resolution passed to release the seven convicts of the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

He also questioned why the happenings in the Assembly are not telecast live. Replying to this Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said a case on the issue is pending in the court.