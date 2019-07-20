TNCA city schools under-14 tournament: Hat-trick for Rishwanth

Chennai: Leg-spinner Rishwanth Subramaniam produced a dream spell of five for two, including a hat-trick, to single-handedly bowl his team, Lalaji Memorial Omega International School, to a 67-run win over Arsha Vidya Mandir in the TNCA City Schools U-14 tournament for B Somasundaram Trophy Friday.

Scores:

Lalaji Memorial Omega International School 136/7 in 30 overs (P Tejesh 40) bt Arsha Vidya Mandir 69 in 23 overs (Rishwanth Subramaniam 5/2 (including hat-trick), S Mukundan 3/15);

Maharishi Vidya Mandir ‘B’ 180/8 in 30 overs (S Pramod Kumar 44, N Saiyam Surana 37*, C Nishank Gagoria 30, V Barathan 5/37) bt National Public School 73 in 24.4 overs (G M Priyadharshan 4/19);

BVM Globa Bollineni Hills Side SS School 85/9 in 30 overs (K Rishabh 3/14) lost to Bala Vidya Mandir SS School 89/4 in 23.5 overs (Pranav Balakrishnan 56*);

PSBB SS School ‘A’ 126 in 29.5 overs (Nakul Sankara Narayanan 51, B Harish 3/21) lost to Ramachandraa Public School 127/2 in 27.1 overs (Akshay R Sarangdhar 54*, K Abhinav 41);

Vidya Mandir SS School ‘B’ 76/9 in 30 overs lost to SBOA School & Jr College ‘B’ 79/2 in 25.5 overs;

Sunshine Chennai SS School 108/7 in 30 overs (M Gireeshvar 43) lost to St Michael’s Academy MHS School 109/8 in 27.5 overs (Abhinav Rajesh 48, M Abhiyuth 3/38);

Rishi International School 116 in 28 overs (P Divyesh 3/19, B Manoharan 3/17) lost to Nellai Nadar MHS School ‘B’ 117/5 in 19.3 overs (Raj Jamie Walsh 46, V Dhakshin 3/39);

Union Christian MHS School 43 in 17.4 overs (Mohammed Sulthan Hussain 3/11) lost to Sri Padma Sarangapani MHS School 45 for no loss in 7.1 overs (V Aashish Bharadwaj 36*)