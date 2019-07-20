TNCA second division league: Sujay scores century for DSS Club

Chennai: Riding on an unbeaten century from S Sujay, DSS Club earned a facile 100-run win over Sir MCTM Old Boys Sports Association in the second division of the TNCA League.

Scores: II-DIVISION ‘A’:

DSS Club 281 for 8 in 50 overs (S Sujay 103 not out, J Suresh Kumar 49, A V Abilash 48, S Senthil Nathan 38) bt Sir M Ct M Old Boys Sports Association 181 in 41.2 overs (J Gowjith Subash 77, Venkatesh Iyer 37, P Nirmal Kumar 4 for 19);

SPIC Recreation Club 282/8 in 50 overs (Akshdeepnath 90, S Aravinthan 78, T Selvaganapathy 44, G Periyaswamy 4/45) lost to United Friends Cricket Club (T Nagar) 283/4 in 43.2 overs (R Rohith 80, Kedar Hemant Devdhar 69*, P Sugendhiran 67, S Kishore Kumar 37);

ICF Sports Association 186 in 50 overs (R Jayachandran 46, R Naveen Kumar 39, S Manigandan 3/37, R Mithun 3/45) lost to TI Cycles Sports and Recreation Club 190/4 in 39.1 overs (P S Shiva Ramakrishnan 48, Sheldon Jackson 46).

II-DIVISION ‘B’:

Indian Bank Sports and Recreation Club 151 in 36 overs (A Jerome 38, S Risheek Kumar 34, Ali Murtuza 4/13, M S Sailesh 3/37) lost to Aruna Cricket Club 152/6 in 37.5 overs (P Arun 77, G Dilip 35, J Vignesh 5/37);

Indian Overseas Bank Staff Club 236 in 48.5 overs (K S Rohit Narayanan 39, C S D Sri Rangan 37, Andimani Ganga Pradeep 34, V Abishek 32, Sabin Somatha Karnavar 3/30) bt Southern Railway Institute 165 in 40.3 overs (H Khadar Basha 53*, S Tarun Srinivas 3/29);

Parry’s Sports and Recreation Club 199 in 48.5 overs (Yash Pal Singh 52, R Vivek 35*, S Shikapdeen 3/37) lost to CromBest Recreation Club 201/5 in 45.4 overs (N Mohammed Ashik 97, S Santhosh Shiv 33).