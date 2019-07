Chennai: R Ashwin delivered with his bat as he led his team Dindigul Dragons to a 10-run win over Chepauk Super Gillies in the opening match of the TNPL fourth edition in Dindigul on Friday.

He was the highest scorer in the match with 37 runs.

Scores:

Dindigul Dragons 115/9 in 20 overs (R Ashwin 37, N S Chaturved 21, R Alexandar 3/11) bt Chepauk Super Gillies 105/9 in 20 overs (A Aarif 16, M Ashwin 16, M Silambarasan 4/13, J Kaushik 2/14).