TNPL is a great platform for youngsters: Kedar Jadhav

Dindigul: India all-rounder Kedar Jadhav Friday said leagues like the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) helped young cricketers learn by rubbing shoulders with established players, including international stars.

“Such tournaments definitely inspire youngsters to do well and it’s a great platform for them to get into IPL and Ranji teams. They also get noticed around the country because the matches are being televised,” said the 34-year-old, who was present the inaugural day’s proceedings of the fourth edition of TNPL at nearby Natham.

“These leagues also help the newcomers as they rub shoulders with international and first-class cricketers,” he was quoted as saying in a release.

Jadhav also praised Tamil Nadu Cricket Association for the professional conduct of the league.

The CSK player lauded his (CSK) teammate N Jagadeesan of Dindigul Dragons for making it to the IPL with some impressive performances in the TNPL.

Dwelling on his performance in the World Cup, Jadhav conceded he would have liked to have put up a better display. He played six matches, scoring 80 runs at an average of 40.00 with his highest being 52 against Afghanistan. He bowled six overs of off-spin but went wicketless.

“It didn’t go well personally for me but that’s life, you learn and you improve,” he said.