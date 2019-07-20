Will up pressure on Centre to withdraw Dam Safety Bill: TN CM

Chennai: Observing that the Dam Safety Bill proposed by the Centre was not favourable to Tamilnadu, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today assured the State Assembly that all steps would be taken to exert pressure on the Centre to withdraw the same.

Replying to a Special Call Attention motion given notice of by the Opposition DMK and others, he said he had been continuously urging the Centre to withdraw the same and cited various letters written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, memorandums handed over to him and the protests by AIADMK MPs in Parliament.

He said the Dam Safety Bill was not favourable as Tamilnadu has to be dependant on neighbouring states for maintenance of the dams, which were owned by Tamilnadu and located in other States.

Palaniswami assured the House that the State government would take all steps and would continue to exert pressure on the Centre for withdrawing the Bill and protect the State’s rights on the matter.

He said the serious concerns of Tamilnadu have not been addressed at all by the Centre and a Bill has now been introduced in the Lok Sabha without considering the views, comments of the State governments.