Health tips for people visiting Athi Varadar

Chennai: Undoubtedly Athi Varadar is the talk of the town. While people who have visited, recount the experience, households who are yet to get the darshan are planning on how to go about it.

The news of four people’s death in the stampede certainly comes as a shocker, for no one expected to encounter such a happening while on the road to catch a glimpse of the Lord who is taken out once in 40 years. Another eight devotees were rushed to hospital in unconscious condition.

In a bid to provide emergency services to devotees who have been visiting Varadharaja Perumal Temple, Kanchipuram to have darshan of Athi Varadar, the State Health Ministry has provided medical provisions. Since 14 July, 20 mobile medical teams, four 108 ambulances and 10 emergency two-wheelers have been deployed in and around the pathways leading to the temple.

In addition, the camps have been working round-the-clock with three doctors, nurses and pharmacist on the ground and a trauma ward has also been set up at the Kanchipuram District Hospital. Since the darshan of Athi Varadar began 1 July, so far, over 20 lakh people have offered prayers. The temple town of Kanchipuram is literally oozing with people everyday. It may be noted that the devotees have been complaining of lack of planning from day one. Here are some pointers to keep in mind before going to the pilgrimage site.

Carry aplenty water, stay hydrated and do not skip meal. Store oral rehydration solution (ORS) and consume in case of giddiness. Conserve energy by refraining from pushing against the crowd and screaming. Keep your hands up on chest which protects from getting hurt.

Cover your feet with socks to protect from heat and rubbles on the road. Wear cotton clothes and avoid silk or nylon. Artificial fibres and thick materials do not help you sweat whereby it leads to rise of body temperature resulting in heat exhaustion.

After standing for over five hours, knee pain is inevitable. After being back to routine, it is advised not to strain much, but try to relax and ease the pain. One may stretch the legs or immerse in salt water bath for relieving from pain.