Thilak scores century in TNCA lower division

Chennai: S Rohit’s splendid effort of six for 51 went in vain as Madras Aryan Club lost to Sea-Hawks CC by a narrow margin of four runs in the TNCA Lower Division League.

Batting first, Sea Hawks finished with 260 riding on a century from S Thilak who scored 104. In reply, Madras Aryan Club was all out for 256 with three balls remaining.

Brief scores:

III-DIVISION ‘B’:

Rising Stars Cricket Club 247 for 5 in 50 overs (B Ilaya Murugan 65, SP Saravana Kumar 49, Vijaya Kumar Panner Selvam 49*, B Nishanth 34, M Elavarasan 3/47) bt Triplicane Cricket Club 105 in 32.4 overs (R Chokkalingam 3/29, E Gopal 3/18); Sical Recreation Club 154 in 38.1 overs (D Bala Subramani 3/29) lost to Prem Cricket Club 155/3 in 23 overs (A Vignesh 63, D Bala Subramani 49); Triplicane Sports Club 235 in 48.4 overs (D Govindaraj 79, R Vijaya Kumar 43, M Sadiqulanmeen 4/49) lost to Perunglathur Cricket Club 237/7 in 48.3 overs (S Ram Narayan 80, E Selva Kumar 58, S Akshay Jain 4/53); Sea Hawks Cricket Club 260 in 49.1 overs (S Thiak 104, A Vasudaven 46*, K Sriram 36, S Rohit 6/51) bt Madras Aryan Club 256 in 49.3 overs (S Vignesh 72, R Kamala Kannan 43, P Kishore Kumar 39, D Tamil Kumaran 4/55, G Inbanathan 3/52).