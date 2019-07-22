Bio-toilets installed at strategic locations in Selaiyur

Chennai: Bio-toilets have been placed at strategic locations in the neighbourhood of Selaiyur, Chennai, to help residents in the time of water crisis, it is said.

News Today lists out a few such places. Three bio-toilets have been kept near the Rajakilpakkam lake, near the signal and three more are installed near KV school.

Apart from this, one more is set up near the Kamarajapuram bus stand. Few are located near the government school in Selaiyur, opposite to the Selaiyur police station. Apart from this, there is also a public toilet at the Medavakkam Koot Road bus terminus. This is maintained by the Lion’s Club. There is a similar one located near the cemetery at Ambedkar Nagar in Camp Road.