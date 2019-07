Chennai: India’s second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 with an aim to explore the unchartered Lunar south pole by landing a rover was successfully launched onboard its most powerful rocket GSLV-MkIII-M1 from Sriharikota today at 2.43 pm, a week after the lift-off was aborted due to a technical snag.

The Rs 978 crore mission, which was rescheduled after scientists corrected the glitch in the rocket, launched from the second launchpad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, over 100km from Chennai.